Los Angeles [US], January 24 (ANI): John Bush, an Emmy-winning producer who worked on animated shows including 'The Simpsons,' 'Family Guy,' and 'X-Men: Evolution,' has died, the Hollywood reporter reported on Tuesday.

He was 69.

Bush died on November 23 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles from B-cell lymphoma of the brain stem, according to his friend Kevin Bannerman.

Bush's other credits include King of the Hill, New Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost, Brave Little Toaster flicks, Oz-themed series, Clerks, Edgar & Ellen, and the 2015 feature Open Season: Scared Silly.

Bush won an Emmy in 2001 for his work on The Simpsons, sharing the award for outstanding animated programmes with James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean. The next year, he received another Emmy nomination and worked as an animation executive producer on the show for three seasons (2000-02).

Bush was born July 6, 1954, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. When he was six years old, he relocated to Tokyo with his family and attended The American School in Japan before moving on to Chofu High School. Back in the United States, he attended San Francisco State College, where he majored in theatre arts.

Bush participated in musicals throughout and after college, including a role in the musical revue Beach Blanket Babylon from 1981 to 1983. He continued as an actor after moving to Los Angeles and won $20,000 on the game show Super Password.

Bush was able to get producing experience while working at Vestron Productions.

Bush was engaged in the LGBT rights community in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and he enjoyed all types of films, particularly musicals starring Barbra Streisand or Julie Andrews, according to Bannerman.

Survivors include his sister Mary, brother Rick, and niece Taylyn. (ANI)

