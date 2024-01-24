The award seasons are in full swing, and now the Oscars 2024 nominations are out, with Killers of the Flower Moon dominating the list, setting three different records. Martin Scorsese became the most nominated director, while actress Lily Gladstone became the first native American lady to get nominated for the Best Actress category. Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon also gets nominated for the best picture, with Robert De Niro also receiving a nomination for his Best Supporting Role performance. Let us take a deeper look at the records set by the film Killers of the Flower Moon in the Oscars 2024 nominations. Oscars 2024 Nominations Out! Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things Lead Nominees for 96th Academy Awards - See Full List.

Killers of The Flower Moon makes history!

With the Oscars 2024 nominations, Martin Scorsese has become the first living director to surpass Steven Spielberg as the most nominated director at the Oscars. The legendary filmmaker, who is now 81, has achieved the historic feat with 11 nominations, becoming the first living person to surpass Steven Spielberg as the most nominated director at the Oscars. The only person to have more nominations than Scorsese is late William Wyler who has 12 Oscar nominations to his name.

Lilly Gladstone also made history by becoming the first native American person to get nominated for the Best Actress category. The 37-year-old actress earned her first-ever Oscar nomination, scoring a Best Actress nod for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon. Other indigenous actresses nominated before are Keisha Castle Hughes and Yalitza Aparicio, but Gladstone makes history by becoming the first ever indigenous woman from the United States to be nominated.

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7C9zdqWUi1 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Legendary actor Robert De Niro also landed an Oscar nomination 49 years after getting his first nod for The Godfather Part II. The 80-year-old actor earned his 9th Oscar nomination for the Best Supporting Actor role for Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. The nod makes De Niro the actor with the greatest length of time for his first and most recent Oscar nomination. Killers of the Flower Moon Behind the Scenes! Leonardo DiCaprio Says Martin Scorsese Was 'Obsessed With Telling This Story' About Osage Native American Tribe! (Watch Video.

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8n9zb32k2P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

The team of Killers of the Flower Moon have not just dominated the Oscars 2024 nominations but has also set impressive records to their name.

