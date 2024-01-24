Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has mixed feelings after this year's Oscar nominees were unveiled. While Gosling, 43, scored a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his work in Barbie, his thoughts were with Greta Gerwig, who failed to be nominated in the Best Director category, and Margot Robbie, who was left out of the Best Actress category, reports People magazine. The actor said in a statement, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film”. 'No Ken Without Barbie!' Ryan Gosling Reacts to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars 2024 Snub.

He told People, "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius." He explained that to say he's disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories "would be an understatement". "Against all odds, with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture, and they made history. Their work should be recognised along with the other very deserving nominees”, his statement continued.

As per People, Gerwig and her husband, Noah Baumbach, were recognised in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The record-breaking film also received nominations in Costume Design and Production Design categories. Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerly, Robbie Brenner and David Hyman were nominated for Best Picture as producers. Apart from two nominations for Best Original Song, America Ferrera received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Gosling congratulated Ferrera and spoke out about being nominated for "portraying a plastic doll named Ken". He said, "I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside remarkable artists in a year of so many great films. And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2024 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).