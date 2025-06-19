Washington DC [US], June 19 (ANI): Actor Eric Dane walked the red carpet at the premiere of the 'Countdown' series in Los Angeles. The event marked the actor's first red carpet appearance since publicly disclosing that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

During his red carpet walk on Wednesday, Dane was joined by his co-stars Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho, Elliot Knight, Violett Beane, and Uli Latukefu, reported Variety.

The actor is also preparing for the third season of 'Euphoria'. While Dane indicated that he hasn't shot any scenes yet, he affirmed that production is underway, as per the outlet.

"You're going to get more of the same, which I think for that show is a good thing," Dane said about the coming episodes. "We're moving right along. I don't know exactly what it is I'm doing, per se, but I trust [creator] Sam Levinson with every fibre of my being," Dane said as quoted by Variety.

As for other projects on the horizon, Dane said he was determined to keep acting even with his diagnosis. He said, "It always feels great to be on a set. It's great to be employed. I love what I give. I'm going to keep doing it."

The evening marked Dane's first public outing since the broadcast of his emotional "Good Morning America" interview with Diane Sawyer in which he revealed he now only has "one functioning arm," reported Variety.

"My left side is functioning, my right side has completely stopped working. I feel like maybe a couple more months and I won't have my left hand either. It's sobering," said Eric Dane as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the 52-year-old 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria' star was diagnosed in April after nine months of testing. He first started having symptoms a year and a half ago when he began to experience weakness in his right hand.

ALS is a fatal, progressive degenerative disease that breaks down the nerves in the body, weakening muscles and causing eventual paralysis, impacting patients' ability to breathe, speak and move. There is no known cure yet, reported Variety.

Dane has affirmed that he wants to continue working, though he understands that his neurodegenerative disease will "prelude" him from playing certain roles.

"I am ready and willing to do just about anything, but I have limitations that I understand will preclude me from playing certain roles. I'm working on 'Euphoria.' I finished 'Countdown.' As far as that goes, I'm pretty capable," said Eric Dane as quoted by Variety.

The first three episodes of 'Countdown' premiere on Prime Video on June 25. New episodes will follow weekly ahead of the season finale on September 3. (ANI)

