Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India, July 24 (ANI): Actor and director Farhan Akhtar on Monday penned down a sweet poem for his wife Shibani Dandekar.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a cute selfie and captioned it, “All we need, is you & I, an empty street, a clear blue sky, a gentle breeze, some swaying trees, hands held together, conversation forever, That’s all we need, That’s all we need.”

In the picture the couple could be seen posing in front of a building on an empty road.

Soon after the ‘ZNMD’ actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Shibani commented, “conversation forever???!!! you and me Foo #allweneed“

“Cuteys,” a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, “So nicely said! Simple, so forever beautiful.”

Farhan and Shibani, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. (ANI)

