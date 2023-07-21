Shabana Azmi, accompanied by her entire family, graced her granddaughter Shakya's convocation ceremony in London. The joyous occasion brought together the veteran actor, her husband Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and his wife Shibani Dandekar. Sharing glimpses of their family trip, Shabana posted a delightful breakfast picture with family and friends, including Javed Akhtar's ex-wife Honey Irani. The happy group enjoyed Lebanese cuisine, captured with smiles in a selfie taken by Farhan. Shabana captioned the cherished moment as "Lebanese food in London!!!" Imaginary Rain: Prateik Babbar Feels Honored and Privileged To Work With Shabana Azmi. Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

