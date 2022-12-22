Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Actor and director Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday shared a long appreciation post for the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a long note and wrote, "This is a @cristiano Ronaldo appreciation post. This guy has given his life to the game, set standards of skill, athleticism and fitness that most sportspeople can only fantasise about. It's so easy to tear someone down in a moment when they stop behaving like robots and display human emotion. It's so easy to forget how fortunate we've been to witness him take the beautiful game to a whole other level through sheer commitment, sacrifices, hard work and constant improvement through self analysis. It annoys the hell out of me to see commentators diss him and speak of him as a has-been. Not one of them could last a day in his shoes. I don't know the guy but I know that watching him play made me happy. Even when he played against teams I supported. I hope he knows what he means to the millions of people who feel the same way I do."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cma3cuVsVYX/

Soon after the 'Don' director shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

Farah Khan commented, "Messi would agree too."

"CR7 is inspiration for all #GOAT," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The people who hate him for no reason do know how giant he is but cannot help themselves to accept it and so go forward to show support to another legend only just to close their eyes to this Man's legacy."

Ronaldo's journey in the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end after Portugal was defeated in the semi-final round.

After Portugal's elimination from the World Cup in Qatar, the former Madrid star is currently without a club after quitting Manchester United last month.

Speaking of Farhan's upcoming films, he is all set to helm Jee Le Zaraa, which will be headlined by Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. (ANI)

