Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): After exchanging vows with Shibani Dandekar on February 19, actor Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday, took to Instagram to seek everyone's blessings for the new beginnings in life with his wife.

"A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you," he wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, Farhan shared several pictures from his wedding ceremony, which was conducted last week at Javed Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's farmhouse in Khandala.

For the wedding, Shibani wore a red and beige gown and she enhanced her look with a veil. On the other hand, Farhan donned a tuxedo for his special day.

Dropping "precious moments" from the big day, Farhan wrote, "Mera gown mera lace."

Shibani, too, gave her fans a sneak peek into the wedding ceremony by sharing a string of images on her Instagram account.

One of the photos also has Farhan kissing his bride.

Shibani and Farhan's dreamy wedding was attended by close friends including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani among others. (ANI)

