September 20

The series will now witness the boys' traverse through adulthood by celebrating the idea of modern masculinity, and put up a fight where needed - to protect their 'home'.

The show will bring Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose and Inayat Sood to the screen and on a trip down memory lane, filled with nostalgia. Helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, the series promises a power-packed dose of entertainment, for the second time in a row.

This time the show will uncover the boys' vulnerable sides and draw attention to their emotional journeys where they learn to 'adult', confront their feelings and find themselves along the way while learning to keep their most important relationships and friendships strong.

Director Sahir Raza said, "We are delighted to bring the second season of Feels Like Home to audiences both young and old. The second season is in many ways more mature, it attempts to deal with complex interpersonal relationships, pushing the central characters to grow and evolve. We hope audiences will find the journey relatable and the characters loveable. Lionsgate play, in this journey, has been one of the most supportive and encouraging platforms, allowing for experiments that would have scared others. We genuinely hope audiences of the show enjoy the second season even more than its first one."

Talking about the new season, Mrinalini Khanna, Vice President, Originals, said, "To have a series head into Season 2 is always a reason to celebrate. And that's also what this season is about; celebrating friendship, responsibilities and the inevitable growing up which is what life is. Our aim with Feels Like Home has always been to showcase THIS generation's challenges - despite the abundance of freedom and opportunities. We hope the fans of the 1st Season will bring with them an even larger audience to enjoy the madness."'Feels like home 2' will be out on Lionsgate Play on October 7. (ANI)

