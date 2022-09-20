Gujarati film Chhello Show aka Last Film Show sprung a surprise on cinema buffs when it was chosen by Film Federation of India (FFI) as India's Official Entry for Oscars 2023 to compete at Best International Feature Film category. This happened when nearly everyone was hoping SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR would be official selection. While those who has seen Chhello Show, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pan Nalin, call it a worthy choice, there are others who feel FFI has lost a great opportunity for India to shine at Academy Awards, as RRR has already made waves in the West and would have had a high chance of winning an Oscar this year, forget just getting nominated. Chhello Show aka Last Film Show: All You Need to Know About Pan Nalin's Gujarati Film That Beat RRR to be India's Official Entry for Oscars 2023.

However, even since Chhello Show got earmarked as India's official entry, there are some aspersions thrown around the film's content. Some of the detractors are claiming that the film bears semblance to the Italian classic, Cinema Paradiso. However, the most intriguing aspect about the film's selection is that it got a second chance after losing out the first time last year.

You see, Chhello Show, which was censored in September 2021, was also in the race for India's Official Entry for Oscars 2022 last year. It was among the 14 contenders for the slot, which also included movies like Sherni, Sardar Udham, Toofan, Nayattu, Mandela among others. However, it lost to Tamil film Koozhangal aka Pebbles, which was chosen as India's official entry for Oscars 2022. Koozhangal, however, failed to make it to the top five nominees of Best International Feature Film at 94th Academy Awards. Chhello Show aka Last Film Show Inspired By Cinema Paradiso? Journo Shares Edited Video Comparing India's Official Entry to Oscars 2023 to the Italian Masterpiece (Watch Video).

Interestingly, the FFI committee members then didn't have a very good opinion of Chhello Show. As per a report in TOI, jury member Indraadip Dasgupta had this to say about the film, "Chhello Show is an out-and-out wannabe film and the approach is very manipulative. The film has tried to tick all the boxes to cater to the international market and ended abruptly."

Watch the Trailer of Chhello Show:

Another jury member Arghyakamal Mitra, while praising Koozhangal, expressed a critical opinion for Chhello Show. He had said, "Chhello Show is an interesting film with apt camerawork. However, it has elements that tries to cater to the Western audience. That includes a sense of visual treatment. There are complexities which are treated in a facile way. This easy treatment will appeal to the western audience but has little cinematic excellence." Koozhangal, India’s Official Entry, Out Of Oscars 2022 Race; Film’s Producer Vignesh Shivan Reacts.

So what happened the second time around? It is unheard of that the same movie gets to compete in two consecutive years to be India's official entry for Academy Awards, all the while getting rejected in one year, but getting chosen the second time. Whether it was a right decision from the FFI jury members, we will know in a couple of months' time, when Academy jury rolls out its final shortlist. Chhello Show, interestingly, hasn't seen a theatrical release in India yet as it will arrive on the big screen only on October 14.

As for RRR, the movie might lose out on competing at Best International Film category at 95th Academy Awards, but it still has a huge chance of getting itself nominated in other categories. There is a very strong buzz for the film in US, with the director being felicitated at various film festivals there, and RRR, if marketed right, can see itself nominated in other general categories, like Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Score, or even Best Direction (if we are too optimistic). If that happens, it would still be a first for Indian cinema at Oscars.

