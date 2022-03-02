Indore, Mar 2 (PTI) Film critic, writer Jaiprakash Chouksey died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Wednesday, family sources said.

Chouksey, 82, had been suffering from lung cancer for the last seven years and his condition had deteriorated over the last three months, the film writer's son Raju Chouksey said.

Chouksey has penned scripts and dialogues for several films including 'Shayad' (1979), 'Qatl' (1986) and 'Bodyguard' (2011), and was also involved in writing for television serials.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state Congress chief Kamal Nath and several other leaders condoled Chouksey's death.

