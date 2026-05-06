Entertainment News | Filmmaker John Abraham's Malayalam Cult Classic 'Amma Ariyan' Selected as India's Sole Entry for Cannes Premiere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): Film Heritage Foundation is all set to return to the Cannes Film Festival for the fifth consecutive year, with the 4K restoration of late filmmaker John Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother, 1986).

The cult Malayalam masterpiece is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival, marking a momentous occasion for the Indian film and entertainment industry.

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"Set against the political turbulence of 1970s Kerala, it follows Purushan, who sets out to inform a mother of her son's death, gathering companions along the way in a journey that becomes both personal and political. Blending documentary and fiction through a non-linear narrative, the film unfolds as a letter from a son to his mother- an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance," read the official logline, as per the press release.

Widely regarded as one of the most radical voices in Indian cinema, John Abraham defied conventional storytelling, polished aesthetics and commercial frameworks to create films that were raw, collective and politically charged.

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In 2001, the British Film Institute included the film in its list of the ten greatest Indian films of all time. Writer K.M. Seethi aptly described Abraham's vision: "John Abraham belonged to a rare breed for whom cinema was not just an art, but a public act of resistance, thought and love," as per a press release.

Film Heritage Foundation's previous restorations, such as 'Thamp' (Aravindan Govindan), 'Ishanou' (Aribam Syam Sharma), 'Manthan' (Shyam Benegal), 'Aranyer Din Ratri' (Satyajit Ray) and 'Gehenu Lamai' (Sumitra Peries) have all had red-carpet world premieres at Cannes between 2022 and 2025.

Meawhile, the film will be presented at Cannes by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur (Director, Film Heritage Foundation), Joy Mathew (lead actor), Venu ISC (cinematographer) and Bina Paul (editor).

According to the press release, 'Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother) was the iconoclastic filmmaker John Abraham's final work of just four films that he directed before his untimely death in 1987 at the age of 49.

Deeply opposed to cinema driven purely by profit, he envisioned 'Amma Ariyan' as a film by the people and for the people.

It was produced by the Odessa Collective, a group of film enthusiasts co-founded by Abraham, who sought to break free from mainstream production and distribution systems. In a radical experiment, members of the Collective travelled from village to village beating drums, performing street plays and screening films to raise funds directly from the public.

The film was not intended for conventional theatrical release but for a travelling cinema model that brought it back to the communities that made it possible.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Director, Film Heritage Foundation, states, "The selection of Film Heritage Foundation's restoration of John Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' for a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival is a strong validation of the work we've been doing. This marks our fifth consecutive year at Cannes with a restored film. This year, we've brought back a rare gem of Indian cinema that was in danger of being lost. With no original camera negative and only a single surviving, unsubtitled print, the restoration was particularly challenging."

Actor Joy Mathew, who played a leading role in the film, states, "I'm immensely pleased that John Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan', made over 40 years ago, is being showcased at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The film marked my first lead role, making this recognition especially meaningful. Initially overlooked and sometimes dismissed by critics, the film's revival is due to the meticulous restoration led by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, whose commitment of time and resources has made its Cannes screening possible. My association with John Abraham was both personal and professional as we spent nearly three years making the film, and I also voiced multiple characters. I remain deeply appreciative of Film Heritage Foundation's restoration efforts in bringing 'Amma Ariyan' to new audiences worldwide." (ANI)

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