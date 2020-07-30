Washington D.C. [USA], July 30 (ANI): American filmmaker Kevin Smith has teamed up with media company WildBrain to develop a new series based on the classic superhero franchise -- 'The Green Hornet'.

Smith was already attached to the franchise as he was hired to write a feature film screenplay based on the character for Miramax in 2004.

According to Deadline, that project never materialized on screen - it was subsequently written by and starred Seth Rogen, directed by Michael Gondry and released in 2011.

However, the 'Mallrats' filmmaker and Wildbrain are developing the new animated series to target a family audience.

"It's an honor to escort the legendary Green Hornet and Kato into their very own animated series for the first time in the rich history of these iconic pop culture characters," Deadline quoted Smith as saying.

"We'll be telling a tale of two Hornets - past and future - that spans generations and draws inspiration from a lifetime spent watching classic cartoons and amazing animation like Batman: The Animated Series, Heavy Metal, and Super Friends. I can't believe WildBrain gave me this job and I can't thank them enough for the opportunity to extend my childhood a little longer," he added.

The series is set to be seen in the contemporary times, following the adventures of a re-imagined Green Hornet and Kato - now the grown son of the original Green Hornet and the daughter of the original Kato - as they partner to battle crime in Century City.

The forthcoming series will also feature the Green Hornet's ultra-high-tech car, Black Beauty. (ANI)

