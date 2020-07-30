Sonam Kapoor's darling husband, Anand Ahuja celebrates his birthday today and the actress has the most adorable wish in her store for him. The Khoobsurat actress earlier took to her Instagram account to pen a rather lengthy wish for her hubby dearest and her beautiful words certainly warmed our hearts. Sonam's immensely fond of her man and loves him the most in this world and seeing their adorable chemistry always makes us wish for partners like them. On Anand Ahuja's Birthday, Let's Take a Look at His Adorable Pictures with Wifey Sonam Kapoor.

"Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you’re my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world," read a part of her birthday wish. The actress shared a couple of beautiful pictures from their cake cutting ceremony while also adding how he had planned the best birthday for her. "My first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I’d ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make #everydayphenomenal," she added further in her caption. Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics with Husband Anand Ahuja and Says, ‘He Is My Blessing On My Birthday’ (View Post).

Check Out Her Birthday Wish for Him

Sonam and Anand recently flew to London where they reside on days when they are not in India. Since he's a businessman, he has his offices in London, Mumbai and Delhi and the actress loves exploring this gorgeous British city. She also organised an outdoor picnic for her birthday boy which was filled with sumptuous food and lots of gifts. Ya ya, we get it, you are secretly praying for a wife like her but not everyone's lucky as Anand.

Check Out Her Birthday Treat for Him

While they continue having a blast on his happy day, here's wishing him tons of luck and happiness for years to come. Happy Birthday, Anand Ahuja.

