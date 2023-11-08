Los Angeles [US], November 8 (ANI): Evan Ellingson, a Hollywood child star who appeared in My Sister's Keeper, CSI: Miami and 24, has passed away.

The former actor was found dead at his Fontana residence on Sunday at about 11:30 am, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Ellingson was 35.

Ellingson rose to fame with his big-screen role opposite Cameron Diaz and Abigail Breslin in 2009's adaptation of Jodi Picoult's 'My Sister's Keeper', directed by Nick Cassavetes.

Prior to it, he appeared on multiple episodes of the third season of Christopher Titus' self-titled Fox sitcom 'Titus' as the 10-year-old version of the titular character and on the short-lived ABC comedy Complete Savages, about a single dad raising unruly sons.

The exact cause of his death is not known at the moment. (ANI)

