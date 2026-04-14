Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Reliance Jewels, one of India's most trusted jewellery brands, ushers in Akshaya Tritiya with a fresh, value-led approach - introducing new gold and diamond collections designed to make festive buying smarter and more accessible. Customers can avail gold jewellery at a flat 9 per cent making charge and diamond jewellery with 99 per cent off on gold value, ensuring they pay primarily for the diamonds, making this a truly compelling, one-of-a-kind festive offer. The offer is valid till April 19, 2026.

This Akshaya Tritiya, customers can choose from a wide range of jewellery including earrings, rings, bangles and chains in gold and diamond. The collection includes everyday favourites like studs, hoops and sleek finger rings, as well as festive styles such as jhumkis, chandbalis, statement necklaces and intricately crafted bangles. With options spanning daily wear to bridal jewellery, the range offers both design variety and strong value for jewellery enthusiasts, as per the press release.

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Amid ongoing gold price volatility and evolving consumer behaviour, Reliance Jewels highlights a key shift - jewellery today is not just a traditional purchase, but a smart and wearable investment. Consumers are increasingly seeking designs that balance emotional value with practical spending.

Bringing this thought to life, the brand's festive campaign features a warm father-daughter moment with critically acclaimed actor Gajraj Rao and Pratibha Ranta of Laapataa Ladies fame. The ad film reflects how younger consumers are reinterpreting traditions with a more informed and value-conscious approach, while staying deeply connected to family values. While Akshaya Tritiya continues to signify shubh buying, Reliance Jewels sharpens its proposition from "Shubh Akshaya Tritiya" to "Smart Akshaya Tritiya", as per the press release.

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Speaking on the Akshaya Tritiya offerings, Reliance Jewels spokesperson said, "Amid ongoing gold price volatility, consumer behaviour is clearly shifting - today's customers are more informed, value-conscious, and discerning. At Reliance Jewels, we've anchored our approach in this sharp insight by launching a value-led range for Akshaya Tritiya and positioning Reliance Jewels not only as an integral part of tradition, but also as a smart, wearable investment relevant to current times - bringing together 'Shubh' with a more 'Smart' way of celebrating."

Customers can explore Reliance Jewels' intricately designed collections at 140+ showrooms across India and online, and avail exciting offers on gold and diamond jewellery, as per the press release. (ANI)

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