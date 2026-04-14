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The Malayalam film industry has secured another major hit in 2026 with Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros. Following its successful theatrical release on April 2, 2026, the sequel directed by Savin SA has resonated with audiences for its relatable humour and emotional depth. As the film nears the end of its exclusive theatrical window, fans are now looking forward to its digital debut, with reports indicating that JioHotstar has secured the streaming rights. ‘Vaazha 2’ Trailer: Alphonse Puthren’s ‘Premam’ Reference Stands Out in Savin SA’s Chaotic and Humour-Filled Glimpse (Watch Video).

‘Vaazha 2’ OTT Release Update

While an official streaming date has yet to be formally announced by the makers, industry standards suggest a digital premiere approximately four to six weeks after the initial theatrical run. Given its April 2 release, viewers can likely expect Vaazha 2 to arrive on JioHotstar by mid-to-late May 2026.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Vaazha 2’:

The first instalment, Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, is already available on the same platform in multiple languages, including Malayalam and Telugu. It is expected that the sequel will follow a similar rollout, offering high-definition streaming for those who missed the cinematic experience.

‘Vaazha 2’ Box Office Performance

Vaazha 2 has emerged as a massive commercial success, reportedly crossing the ₹160 crore mark worldwide within its first two weeks. Made on a modest estimated budget of ₹10 crore, the film achieved "blockbuster" status almost instantly, surpassing the lifetime collections of several high-profile 2025 releases.

The film's performance was bolstered by a strong domestic showing in Kerala and significant contributions from overseas markets, particularly in the UAE and Europe. Trade analysts attribute this success to the franchise’s growing "youth-magnet" reputation and the decision to cast popular social media personalities who have a direct connection with the younger demographic.

More About ‘Vaazha 2’

The cast of Vaazha 2 includes Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V and Biju Kuttan, Sudheesh, Aju Varghese, and a special appearance by director Alphonse Puthren in supporting roles. ‘Drishyam 3’ Digital Rights Row: Amazon Issues Public Notice on Mohanlal’s Eagerly Awaited Film; States It Is the Sole Holder of the Film’s Streaming Rights.

Written by Vipin Das (known for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey), the sequel continues the spirit of the original by focusing on the lives of four young men: Hashir, Alan, Ajin, and Vinayak. The story explores the pressures of adulthood, sibling bonds, and the common dream of migrating abroad for better opportunities.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).