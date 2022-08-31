New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi has begun in full swing and people brought Lord Ganesha's idols to their homes to worship them throughout the festival. The 10 days' long festival will conclude on September 9 and will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan. As the festival has everyone's celebration streak on, Let us have a look at the five unique Ganesh Chaturthi pandals themes that will add to the excitement of the 10-day festivity.

1. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Theme

The apex committee, Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsava Samithi (BMGUS), opted for PM Narendra Modi's Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav theme for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after the hiatus of 2 years. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

2. G.S.B Seva Mandal

The famous G.S.B Seva Mandal is among the costliest Ganpati Mandal in the country. Reportedly, the committee members, this year, have taken an insurance policy for more than Rs 300 crores, which is the highest insurance cover taken by a Mandal.

3. Maharashtra Politics Themed Ganpati

Shivsainik makes Ganesh Pandal on the theme of the Politics of Maharashtra. A Ganapati Mandal created a series about "Paksha Nishta" while viewing Ganesh Utsav in Kalyan, the home district of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MP son Shrikant Shinde's legislative Jhetra. Shiv Sainiks' series is being viewed as an open challenge to Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena is a big tree and the leaders of other parties are eating its fruits.

4. Lalbaugcha Raja

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal after a hiatus of two years created a 14 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha. The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja has been quite famous since ancient times as it is the popular Ganesh Idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place which was founded in 1934.

5. Eco-Friendly Ganesha

Ganesh Festival Committee in Ludhiana called out artisans, especially from Orissa and are preparing idols of Lord Ganesha, Mooshak Maharaj and Mata Riddhi and Siddhi for the 10-day Ganesh Mahotsav. The idols made will dissolve in about 2 hours when submerged in water. The colours used in these are natural. Meanwhile, this time the idol of Lord Ganesha has been created in the form of Lord Shiva.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 31 this year. The festive period is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities following 2 years long COVID-induced hiatus, preparations are in full swing across the nation. For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. (ANI)

