Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI): Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, paid tribute to Zubeen Garg after the singer's demise in Singapore on September 19.

Taking to his X handle, Gautam Adani expressed his sorrow for the passing of the singer. He called the singer "legend" and the "heartbeat of northeast" for his singing career.

"Yesterday, in Guwahati, I met with the family of Zubeen Garg, a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast and whose love for the people will forever resonate across generations. May his music and memories continue to inspire millions, and may his noble soul rest in peace," wrote Gautam Adani.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, offering his tributes in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.

PM Modi spoke about how Zubeen had a deep connection with the culture of Assam.

"People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg. Zubeen Garg was a renowned singer who made his mark across the country. He had a deep connection with Assamese culture. Zubeen Garg will always remain in our memories, and his music will continue to enchant generations to come," he said.

Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on September 21.

Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders.

A gun salute was given to Zubeen at the crematorium.

Investigations are currently underway to probe his sudden passing. (ANI)

