In a fresh development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma has been named in a complaint filed over the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. The complaint, lodged at Basistha Police Station, also names Shyamkanu Mahanta, Sidharth Sarma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and several others, accusing them of fund mismanagement, money laundering, and negligence. According to an Instagram account that first shared the claims, the complaint links the accused to alleged lapses surrounding Garg’s Singapore visit for the Northeast Festival. As per the account, the police have reportedly confirmed receiving the complaint and assured that due process will follow. An investigation is currently underway. Zubeen Garg Death Case: ‘Ya Ali’ Singer’s Family Files Complaint With Assam CID Against His Manager Sidharth Sarma and North East India Festival Organiser for Negligence.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Among Those Named in Zubeen Garg Death Case

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

