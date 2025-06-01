Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): The second season of 'Gen V', a spinoff series of 'The Boys', will be released on September 17 with the first three episodes.

Additional episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays until the season finale arrives on Wednesday, October 22.

As per Amazon's description for "Gen V" Season 2, "As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander's iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realise. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it," reported Variety.

The eight-episode first season of 'Gen V' starred Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, the late Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity. For Season 2, Hamish Linklater has joined the cast as Dean Cipher.

'Gen V' Season 1 aired from September 29-November 3, 2023.

Following Perdomo's sudden death in a motorcycle crash in March 2024, Amazon confirmed his role of Andre Anderson would not be recast and the planned storyline for Season 2 would be adjusted accordingly.

In the teaser trailer for "Gen V" Season 2, "Perdomo's real-life death is addresses by showing Andre's father Polarity (Thomas) enraged over his son's disappearance at the hands of Vought at the end of Season 1, and Polarity demanding answers from Dean Cipher about what "really happened" to him," reported Variety.

Check out the teaser trailer

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKVsN5Rp8xF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

"Gen V" was co-created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside "The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, "The Boys" comic book creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum and Brant Engelstein. Co-executive producers include Loreli Alanis, Gabriel Garcia and Jessica Chou.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film, are producing the "The Boys" spinoff, according to Variety. (ANI)

