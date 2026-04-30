Entertainment News | Gippy Grewal Receives Best Director at Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 'Akaal - The Unconquered'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Actor, filmmaker, writer, director, and producer Gippy Grewal has been honoured with the Best Director Award at the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his direction of 'Akaal - The Unconquered'.

Written and directed by Gippy Grewal, 'Akaal - The Unconquered' has received an overwhelming response from both critics and audiences alike, earning praise for its compelling storytelling, grand cinematic scale and powerful depiction.

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Expressing his gratitude on receiving the award, Gippy Grewal said, "I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition for Akaal - The Unconquered. This film is extremely close to my heart and was made with immense passion and dedication. I share this award with my entire team, cast, crew and the audiences who embraced the film with so much love. Their belief in our vision made this possible. This recognition inspires me to continue telling meaningful stories that connect with audiences across generations," as quoted in a press release.

Akaal - The Unconquered stands as one of Gippy Grewal's most ambitious creative ventures to date, having received much praise for its scale, emotional depth and cinematic storytelling.

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Looking ahead, fans can expect an exciting slate from the star with major upcoming releases, including 'Warning 3 & 4'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)