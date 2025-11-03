New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Grammy-nominated kirtan artist Krishna Das mesmerised Delhiites with his devotional shows in Delhi and Mumbai over the past weekend.

Held on October 31 in the national capital and November 2 in Mumbai, Krishna Das kickstarted his India tour with an evening of kirtan, devotion, and soul-stirring music that undoubtedly touched the hearts of the audience.

Here are a few visuals of smiling faces immersed in the soulful, magical voice of Krishna Das.

Krishna Das' India tour has been organised by the Team Innovation Cultural in association with 7E Entertainment and Unified Music Group.

He will next perform in Bengaluru on November 5.

On his return to India, Krishna Das earlier said, "The devotion and receptivity of the audiences here are unparalleled. My hope is that these chants and workshops will offer a space for everyone to connect more deeply with their own hearts, to find that inner peace and joy that is always available. It's about sharing a sacred sound that brings us all home in these current chaotic times."

Krishna Das enjoys immense global popularity, with his soulful chants resonating across audiences worldwide. Among his admirers are star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who are known to be devoted listeners of his music. (ANI)

