Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards will take place in Gujarat in 2024.

On Wednesday, the Gujarat Tourism Corporation Limited (TCGL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Worldwide Media Pvt Ltd (A Times Group Company) to organise the 69th Filmfare Awards.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Managing Director of Times Group Vineet Jain.

Actor Tiger Shroff represented the Hindi film industry at the ceremony, wherein he shared his special connection with Gujarat.

"I have a special relation with Gujarat as my grandfather was Gujarati. And speaking of Filmfare, I have had a beautiful relationship with this award show. I attended the Filmfare Awards for the first time in 1990. That year my father (Jackie Shroff) won the Best Actor Award at Filmfare and I have been attending the award show since then. I also got opportunities to perform at several editions," Tiger said.

"This is going to be an amazing experience. Thank you to the CM of Gujarat for opening his arms up to the film industry, to Filmfare," he added. (ANI)

