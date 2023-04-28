Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Filmfare Awards is one of the oldest and most prominent film events dedicated to Hindi film industry. The awards were first introduced in 1954 and on Thursday it marked its 68th edition. The latest event saw many young artistes fulfilling their dreams of winning the iconic Black Lady.
From Alia Bhatt clinching the Best Actress trophy to Rajkummar Rao winning the Best Actor award, Filmfare Awards 2023 was mainly dominated by 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Badhai Do'.
Here is the complete winners list:
Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh
Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do
Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund
Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek
Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh
Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra
Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero
Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha
The gala was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana. (ANI)
