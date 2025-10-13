Mumbai, October 12: Pratibha Ranta says "always believe in yourself" as she was honored for "Laapataa Ladies" at the 70th Filmfare Awards. She was honored with the 'Best Actress: Critics Choice' Award for Kiran Rao's directorial. Posting some pics with her Black Lady, Pratibha wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Thank you @filmfare, Filmfare jury for this incredible honour the Best Actress Critics’ Choice Award. It really means a lot. Thank you so much (sic)."

Revealing how the industry taught her to push her limits and dream big Pratibha shared, "Growing up in shimla and thinking of coming to mumbai and to be a part of hindi film industry felt so far fetched that place taught me how to dream big and always believe in yourself." "Thankyou kiran maam @raodyness thankyou @aamirkhanproductions A big thanks to the cast n crew of laapata ladies for making the shoot so fun and memorable Thankyou audience for giving me so much love and support," she concluded. Filmfare Awards 2025: Abhishek Bachchan Calls Kartik Aaryan ‘Future of Bollywood’ As They Share Best Actor Honour; Latter Responds by Calling Ab Jr His ‘Inspiration’.

Along with this, "Laapataa Ladies" has clinched 12 more Filmfares this year, including 'Best Film', 'Best Director' (Kiran Rao) 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)' (Ravi Kishan), 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)' (Chhaya Kadam), 'Best Playback Singer (Male)' (Arijit Singh), 'Best Lyrics' (Prashant Pandey), 'Best Music Album' (Ram Sampath), 'Best Debut (Female)' (Nitanshi Goel), 'Best Screenplay' ( Sneha Desai), 'Best Costume' (Darshan Jalan), 'Best Background Score' (Ram Sampath), and 'Best Dialogue' (Sneha Desai). Filmfare Awards 2025: Amitabh Bachchan Humbled After Receiving Black Lady Along With Wife Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan (See Post).

Proud director Kiran Rao congratulated the entire 'Laapataa Ladies' team while receiving the 'Best Film' award. Holding the Black Lady, she was heard saying, "What a night! The film is not suddenly Laapata tonight. Thank you again, aap sabka pyaar hamare liye sabse ahem hai, aapne iss film ko apne dil mein le liya hai. Isse zyada main kya keh sakti hoon. (All your love is very important to us, you have embraced this film in your hearts. What more can I say about this.)"

