It was a proud moment for Bollywood star Alia Bhatt at the recently held Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad as she bagged the Best Actress trophy for her outstanding performance in the movie Jigra. Filmfare Awards 2025: Abhishek Bachchan Calls Kartik Aaryan ‘Future of Bollywood’ As They Share Best Actor Honour; Latter Responds by Calling Ab Jr His ‘Inspiration’.

Though the actress couldn't attend the event in person, the award was graciously collected by filmmaker and her mentor, Karan Johar, on her behalf. During the award night, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who was hosting the show, informed the audience of the reason behind Alia's absence from the show. "Alia couldn't be here because she is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie," he said.

While Shah Rukh Khan did not reveal the project or divulge more details, reports suggest that Alia is working on Bhansali's much-awaited film Love & War. The movie co-stars her husband – Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor – along with Vicky Kaushal. Talking about Jigra, the movie marked another powerful performance by Bhatt, who had also co-produced the movie under her banner, 'Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions.'

Directed by Vasan Balan, the movie alongside Alia also starred actor Vedaang Raina and revolved around the beautiful and emotional story of a sister and her brother and how she tries her best to save him from peril. Alia earlier expressed gratitude for the award and wrote a note on her social media account. “This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.”

She further thanked the makers and wrote, “@vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan, @dheerhira... thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame.” She further wrote, “So grateful to @filmfare for the honour and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film. I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same.”

She added, “It felt truly full circle, @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234 and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I’ll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb, for being my calm through it all. For now, all I can say is “Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna.” Filmfare Awards 2025: Rajkummar Rao Says ‘Everything Feels Magical’ After Shah Rukh Khan Praised His Powerful Performance in ‘Srikanth’ (View Post).

Talking about Love & War, the movie is touted to be a romantic drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film marks Bhansali's reunion with Alia after Gangubai Kathiawadi and promises to bring together an extraordinary trio of powerhouse performers.

