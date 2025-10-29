Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in Shoojit Sircar's film I Want To Talk. On Wednesday (October 29), a journalist accused him of maintaining relevance in the industry by aggressive PR and buying awards. Abhishek Bachchan has directly addressed the allegations and given a befitting reply to this on social media. Filmfare Awards 2025: Amitabh Bachchan Humbled After Receiving Black Lady Along With Wife Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan (See Post).

Abhishek Bachchan’s Response to Journalist Who Claimed His Buys Awards

The journalist tweeted, "As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant... even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year... A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS! There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards.... but alas! They don't have PR smarts & money."

How the Matter Began

Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any… — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2025

Replying to the journalist, Abhishek wrote, "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability”.

In another post, AB Jr wrote that accusing him of doing "aggressive PR pushed to stay relevant" was quite personal to him. He called out the journalist for underlining that he has been working tirelessly for over 25 years in the industry. He added, "Expect a great degree of responsibility from an editor and journalist. Which I am sad to note, you haven’t displayed in this case. Thank you for your laudatory writings about my conduct and work on occasion. Will work towards making that a constant for you."

Abhishek Bachchan Addresses the Allegations Head-On in Another Post

Accusing and alleging that I “buy” awards and do “aggressive PR pushes, to stay relevant” seems pretty personal to me, sir. Not fair to so easily tarnish, and that too incorrectly and frivolously, someone’s hard work for over 25yrs. Expect a great degree of responsibility from… — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2025

Abhishek's response drew applause from netizens who appreciated the actor for his bold stance on the allegations. His remarks clearly highlight that his achievements stem from hard work and dedication rather than publicity or paid campaigns.

About ‘I Want To Talk’

I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is based on the true story of the filmmaker's friend Arjun Sen, who battled multi-organ cancer. The movie was originally conceived with the later actor Irrfan Khan in mind, but later starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. The movie also stars Banita Sandhu and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. The Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards this year was a tie between Jr Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, who won it for his performance in the biographical sports drama Chandu Champion.

