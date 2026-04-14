Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The first glimpse of Varun Dhawan starrer rom-com 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is finally out, as the makers have unveiled the teaser for the highly awaited film.

Starring Varun alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film marks his return to the rom-com space after his patriotic role in 'Border 2'.

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The film also reunites Varun with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, a duo known for delivering light-hearted entertainers over the years.

The teaser begins with AI-generated toddlers talking about their parents, offering a fun hint at the love triangle that will unfold in the film.

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Adding to the nostalgia, the teaser features a refreshed version of 'Ishq Sona Hai', the popular song from David Dhawan's 1999 hit 'Biwi No. 1'. The track now serves as the title song of the new film. The teaser introduces fans to a double-trouble love story, with two heroines and one hero at the centre of the chaos.

The visuals showcase a bright and colourful world packed with dance, fun moments, romance, and comedy. With many recent Hindi films focusing on action, the teaser suggests a refreshing return to the classic Bollywood rom-com style.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXGiXbDDGE0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, the film will see Varun sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in this energetic setup.

The release date of the film has also been confirmed. 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' will now arrive in theatres on June 12. Earlier, it was planned for release on June 5, and before that April 10, before the final date was locked. (ANI)

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