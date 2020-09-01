Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Baldwin and wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently revealed what makes her 'really annoyed' with husband Justin Bieber.

According to Fox News, the 23-year-old model Baldwin and Bieber, briefly began dating in 2015 before splitting shortly after. They reconciled in 2018 and have since married.

The model recently spoke with Elle and revealed that there's something about her hubby that gets on her nerves. She explained, "I don't consider myself as somebody who has the longest lashes in the world. It's fine. I've accepted it. I can live with it. They're visible, they're there, but they're not super long."

Baldwin added: "My husband actually has way longer lashes than I do, and I get really annoyed."

In the interview, Baldwin also discussed helping to teach the 26-year-old singer Bieber about skincare.

As per Fox News, the supermodel said the 'Yummy' singer was struggling with his acne, and added, "Justin was struggling a bit with acne. I tried to help him clear that and get that under control and it is working. It's gone, and he's really happy."

She also shared that she has provided Bieber some skincare tips and products. "I give him all of the tips that I use personally and I've given him products that I use. I'm always big on keeping your skin hydrated. It's taken him a while, though."

Hailey said that Bieber is now fairly "into skincare."

Baldwin said, "Let me just say that my man is so into skincare. I mean, I wouldn't say so into skincare, but he cares a lot about what's going on with his skin now because he knows how much I love it. And he's just taking my advice." (ANI)

