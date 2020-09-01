Former Indian international cricketer, Suresh Raina's family recently went through a tragic situation. His uncle was killed and family members injured in an attack by robbers in Pathankot, Punjab. The netizens and the celebrities offered condolences to the his late uncle and also extended prayers for the recovery of the family members. South film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya Sivakumar were the recent ones to tweet in support of the sportsperson. Kapil Sharma Urges Punjab Police To Punish The Culprits After Suresh Raina Tweets About 'Heinous Act' Committed On His Family.

Raina took to Twitter to inform, "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support." On this, the Banglore Days actor replied, "So sorry for your loss bhai ! Cannot imagine what you and the family is going through. Prayers and strength to all of you in these trying times."

Suriya also demanded justice from the legal authorities in his tweet supporting Raina. He wrote, "My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina

we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceIndMy prayers for strength and peace." Check out the tweets below.

Suriya's Tweet:

My deepest condolences dear @ImRaina we all shoulder your grief! Let the heartless criminals be summoned to justice!! @CMOPb @capt_amarinder @PunjabPoliceInd My prayers for strength and peace. https://t.co/y3SeQJpMEO — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) September 1, 2020

Dulquer's Tweet:

So sorry for your loss bhai ! Cannot imagine what you and the family is going through. Prayers and strength to all of you in these trying times. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 1, 2020

Earlier, team Chennai Super Kings extended support to 'Chinna Thala' and asked him to be strong in this situation. Stay tuned for more updates on the situation.

