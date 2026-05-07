Entertainment News | Halle Berry Wraps Shooting for 'Fleur' in Paris

Paris [France], May 7 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Halle Berry has officially completed filming for her upcoming film 'Fleur' in Paris, marking the end of production on the erotic drama directed by Ellie Foumbi.

Berry shared the update with her followers on Wednesday, describing the experience as a "once in a lifetime journey" in the French capital.

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The actor celebrated the production wrap by posting a series of photographs featuring Foumbi and her longtime producing partner, Holly Jeter.

In the lead image, the trio can be seen raising champagne glasses against the backdrop of the Seine River, marking the conclusion of the Paris shoot.

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In her announcement, Berry thanked the team behind the project and praised the cast and crew for their work during filming.

She specifically highlighted Foumbi, whom she described as "fearless," along with Jeter and the "phenomenal" crew involved in the production.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYBjfZzlGrF/?img_index=9

'Fleur' is an upcoming erotic drama written and directed by Foumbi, known for the critically acclaimed Our Father, the Devil. The film stars Berry in the lead role alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Makita Samba, and Marton Csokas.

The story follows a New York housewife who leaves behind her 30-year marriage and relocates to Paris, where she reinvents herself as an elite escort and dominatrix under the name 'Fleur,' as per Deadline.

According to the film's synopsis, her new life is eventually threatened by elements from her past.

Production on the film began in Paris in March 2026. 'Fleur' is being produced by Killer Films and Berry's production banner HalleHolly. (ANI)

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