Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Halsey's bundle of joy has arrived! American singer Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin recently welcomed their first child together.

The singer announced on Instagram on Monday that her baby was born last week and has been named Ender Ridley Aydin. However, Halsey did not reveal the gender of the newborn.

The 26-year-old star posted black-and-white photos of her holding her baby next to her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin.

She wrote, "Gratitude. For the most "rare" and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021."

Halsey, who revealed that she was expecting her first child in late January, has long been open about her journey to pregnancy, including back in 2016 when she revealed to Rolling Stone that she had become pregnant the year prior, but soon suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show. The star still went ahead with the performance, reported People magazine.

"It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," Halsey recalled at the time.

She added, "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f---ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."

The artist has also shared with fans her battle with endometriosis, including multiple "terrifying" surgeries she underwent.

Halsey has released three platinum albums and is best known for hits like 'Without Me', 'Bad at Love' and 'Closer' with the Chainsmokers. (ANI)

