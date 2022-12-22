The famed Dover Lane Music Conference of Kolkata will have a mix of seasoned and young musicians in its 71st edition, which will begin on January 22, organisers said on Thursday. Celebrated classical maestros such as Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Pt Kumar Bose, Ustad Rashid Khan, Ulhas Kashalkar and Parveen Sultana. 8th Kolkata Christmas Festival: Street Musicians, Food Galore From December 21 to 26 in Park Street.

Young talents like Troilee Dutta and Moisilee Dutta will perform at the festival, they said. The classical music festival, which will continue till January 25, will confer the coveted Sangeet Samman Award on percussionist Pandit Kumar Bose, organising committee member Abhijit Majumdar said. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Have Mini K3G Reunion at KIFF 2022 (Watch Video).

Pt Debashish Bhattacharya said Dover Lane Music Conference was the epitome of classical music performance. "Wherever I may go outside, I look forward to performing here," he said.