Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked the ramp for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' special event in Mumbai.

As a part of the company's Sierra Brand Day event, Harmanpreet made a simple yet confident style statement on the ramp. The Indian skipper was dressed in a sporty outfit from the shelves of Huemn, led by celebrity fashion designer Pranav Kirti Mishra as part of his latest showcase.

Also Read | 'Vilayath Buddha' Trailer Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shines As Sandalwood Smuggler in High-Drama Thriller (Watch Video).

Her ensemble included a matching set of black pants paired with a sporty colourblock jacket. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle.

Harmanpreet Kaur's showstopper moment was captured on the same day when Tata Motors unveiled the production-ready version of the Tata Sierra, marking the return of one of India's most recognisable SUVs.

Also Read | ‘Mastiii 4’ Song ‘One in Crore’: Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Arshad Warsi Bring a Fun Vibe in This Glam-Packed Party Track (Watch Video).

The event, designed as a high-profile showcase that blended cultural and brand-led storytelling, highlighted the model's legacy and its long-standing emotional connection with Indian consumers. The company confirmed that the SUV will be formally launched on November 25, 2025.

The new Tata Sierra reinterprets the original SUV's iconic silhouette with a panoramic roof, flush glazing and a black roof finisher, preserving its airy character while meeting modern safety and aerodynamic standards.

In the meantime, Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been basking in the joy of leading India to victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

Harmanpreet-led Team India finally enjoyed its first moment of glory across both T20I and ODI formats, capturing their first-ever 50-over crown after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in front of a jam-packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)