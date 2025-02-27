Los Angeles [US], February 27 (ANI): The third and final season of Bosch: Legacy is set to premiere on March 27, 2025, on Prime Video.

The crime drama, based on Michael Connelly's novels Desert Star and The Black Ice, will bring Harry Bosch's journey to an intense conclusion.

The trailer, released on Thursday, hints at deep secrets from Bosch's past. In one scene, Bosch (played by Titus Welliver) can be seen asking his daughter Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), "Do you really want to know?" as she struggles with the realities of being a patrol cop in Los Angeles.

The new season will revolve around the murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler, a case that could change the lives of the main characters, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Maddie finds herself caught up in a series of dangerous home robberies, and Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) fights for the position of District Attorney.

Take a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGlI8DbRSLr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The final season will feature returning cast members Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, Scott Klace, Gregory Scott Cummins, Troy Evans, Paul Calderon, Celestino Corneille, and Chris Browning.

New additions to the cast include Tommy Martinez, Andrea Cortes, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, Dale Dickey, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Manuel Uriza, and Chris Bauer.

Produced by Fabel Entertainment, Bosch: Legacy is executive-produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver. The series will conclude with its final episode on April 17, 2025. (ANI)

