Washington [US], March 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Harry Styles is no longer a part of Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' remake.

The news was confirmed by Harry's representative, Variety reported.

Harry dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Now it is to see who will pair opposite Taylor-Joy in Robert's film. Taylor has collaborated with Robert on their breakthrough indie 'The Witch'.

She also stars in his upcoming Viking epic 'The Northman', which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 22. (ANI)

