Rakul Preet Singh is a busy lady these days with all the promotional work going on for her new release. The actress will be next seen in Attack: Part One with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and its trailer has yielded some amazing reactions. While Rakul wore some designs during its two trailer launches and later stunned us with her denim-on-denim look for a promotional appearance, it was her very recent attempt that made our jaws drop.

Rakul picked a stunning all-white outfit by Sonaakshi Raaj for her recent outing. It was a chic blazer dress but not the usual design. It had a sleeveless blazer attacked with a matching pleated skirt. The actress further paired her outfit with white strappy heels and no jewellery but just a pair of statement earrings. With blushed cheeks, mauve lips and matching eye makeup, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she completed her look further.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul has always been amongst our favourite dressers in Bollywood and we like the way she keeps her styling, chic and so millennial. While we are certainly raving about this new look of hers, what are your thoughts about it? Are you equally smitten or is it too dull for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Yo or Hell No? Rakul Preet Singh in Sonaakshi Raaj Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

