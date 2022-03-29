Everytime we think or discuss Jagdeep, we talk about his comedic roles. Be it Sholay or Andaz Apna Apna, he has enthralled us with his superb comic timing in several movies. He had a different style of rendering his jokes which many still try to emulate. But he didn't start out as a comedian. He did several roles as a child artiste and one point of played younger roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar. In fact, he did many movies as a romantic lead as well. Let us talk about them here. RIP Jagdeep: Throwback Pictures of the Veteran Actor With His Sons, Jaaved and Naved Jafri that Will Take You Back in Time.

1. Bhabhi

In an interview to Rediff many years back, Jagdeep had said, "I did one of my best roles in Barkha -- it was very emotional and I still value it a lot. Yes, every role has been beautiful, yet I can't compare the role in Bhabhi to that in Barkha." Well, we feel he looks damn cute when shy.

2. Barkha

Jagdeep reunites with Nanda in Barkha where he plays a wronged man.

Bindiya

Jadeep plays Balraj Sahani's younger brother and very much in love with Vijeya Chowdhury. Click to see the song here

Punar Milan

Here Jagdeep can be seen serenading his heroine with a Mohammad Rafi track... Prem Chopra Says He Has Always Admired Jagdeep’s Brilliant Comic Timing.

Sometimes you are destined to be someone and perhaps for Jagdeep, being a funny man was his destiny. We are so glad he continued doing so as we would have missed several opportunities to laugh out loud if that hadn't happened.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2022 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).