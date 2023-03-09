Actor Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor for their chemistry and performance in the just-released rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar! So difficult to get this genre right! Well done to the entire team! Great work by everyone !! Ranbir and shraddha are so good!." Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Explained! How the Two Cameos Link Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Romcom to Luv Ranjan's Multiverse (SPOILER ALERT).

Ranbir and Shraddha's film, which was released on Wednesday, has logged a strong opening across cities. On its opening day, the film minted Rs 15.73 crore at the Indian box office. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar does VERY WELL on Day 1... Got a boost due to #Holi festivities in several states, but lost out on substantial chunk of biz where #Holi was celebrated a day early [#Mumbai; working day]... Wed Rs 15.73 cr. #India biz."

Helmed by Luv Rajan, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in lead roles. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. It is produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik recently wrapped the Hyderbad schedule of Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Wraps Third Schedule of His Film Co-Starring Deepika Padukone; Posts Video With Director Siddharth Anand and Crew - WATCH.

Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So difficult to get this genre right ! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone !! 👏👏 Ranbir and shraddha are so good ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 9, 2023

Fighter will be India's first aerial action film. It will also be the first time that Hrithik will share screen space with Deepika. The film is tipped to cater to a global audience with a story deeply rooted in India. Presented by Viacom18 studios in association with Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures, Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024.