Their cameos are not only eye-catching guest appearances in the romcom starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, but also crucial to the plot. Furthermore, their presence confirms that Luv Ranjan has joined the multiverse bandwagon, as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set within the same universe as a couple of the director's other (hit) films.

In this article we look at both cameos individually and explain how they manage to place TJMM in the Luv Ranjan multiverse.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan in Kartik Aaryan in Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Kartik Aaryan appears in a funny scene in the second half of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. Tinny, played by Shraddha Kapoor, is shown having second thoughts about getting engaged to her boyfriend Mickey, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and hires a breakup expert to help her end her relationship with him. Unbeknownst to her, that 'breakup expert' is her boyfriend (it's his Rs 2 lakh-earning side-hustle), and he discovers her dissatisfaction with him.

Mickey decides to play games with her to find out why she wants to break up with him without telling her the truth. One such 'game' involves him asking her to make her fiance jealous, for which he arranges for someone else to be the 'expert' and flirt with Tinny in front of Mickey. That phoney 'expert' is Kartik Aaryan's character, who is goofy and nerdy and and is uncomfortable with the flirting. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Here’s How Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans Complimented Her During Promo of Her Film with Ranbir Kapoor!

While his real name is never revealed, as far as we know, the character is given a fake name of 'Rahul'. So, how does he fit into the Luv Ranjan universe? His demeanour reminds us of his role in the first Pyaar Ka Punchnama film, and near the end of the scene, when he asks Tinny what's wrong with their relationship, she was about to go on a rant beginning with 'problem...' when he puts a finger on her lips and gives a knowing smile towards the camera. In case you missed it, this is a reference to Kartik's (in)famous monologue from PKP.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Coming next to Nushrratt Bharuccha, like Kartik Aaryan, she has been part of all Luv Ranjan directorials, including the underrated Akaash Vani. Even though she was in PKP movies, her character in the film is more a reference to her role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Again, like how he used Kartik Aaryan's character, Mickey makes her part of his games against Tinny, where in as the 'breakup expert', he advises her on phone to use a decoy to seduce her fiance, the decoy being Nushrratt's character.

However, she has no idea that the person who hired her and the person she is supposed to seduce are the same person, and while attempting to emotionally entice him, the story she tells him is similar to what happened to her gold-digger character in SKTKS.

So the presence of Kartik and Nushratt, who play characters from the other films, is a subtle hint that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is set in the same universe as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. While I am sure there will be no major crossover like YRF is planning with Pathaan and Tiger or Lokesh Kanagaraj is doing with his films, this is simply the director bringing back his favourite actors and giving playful nods to the films that made him famous. Though we must admit that the Luv Ranjan universe is rife with doppelgangers.

