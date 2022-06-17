Washington, June 17: HBO Max has released the long-awaited trailer for Westworld Season 4 on Thursday. HBO Max took to their Twitter handle and shared the trailer and wrote, "It's time to evolve into what we were meant to become. Season 4 of #Westworld premieres June 26 on HBO Max." Westworld Season 3 Episode 1 Review: Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood's Show Takes Us to a Whole New World of AI and Algorithms.

The official trailer for HBO's Westworld Season 4 contains plenty of ominous androids and existential dread. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the return of the critically acclaimed science-fiction drama brings an end to a two-year wait for new episodes of the series, which follows an android revolt that began in an adult theme park and has since spread to the real world.

Watch Westworld Season 4 Trailer Below:

The fourth season is simply characterised as "A dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth". Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, and Angela Sarafyan are among the returning cast members. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are the showrunners for Westworld, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The fourth season's eight episodes premiere on Sunday, June 26.

