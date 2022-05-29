Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda has creatively celebrated World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

On Saturday, she stepped out on the streets of Mumbai and painted a wall mural on periods.

Her painting depicts the uterus with blooming flowers.

Sharing a video of her painting the wall on Instagram, Navya wrote, "Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day! This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly because...mahvari ki jankari badlegi humari soch."

Navya's gesture has made her mom Shweta Bachchan extremely proud.

"Navyaaaaaa. Love you and proud of you baby," Shweta commented.

For those unaware, Navya is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health. Navya Naveli Nanda's Project Naveli is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in our country, India. Aara Health is a women's health platform aiming to build awareness and services around feminine health in India. (ANI)

