Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Celebrating 'Super Bowl Sunday', Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey shared a fun clip that also featured Brad Pitt while the duo threw a football, that too from their respective balconies.

The 51-year-old star McConaughey took to Instagram and shared an intriguing video featuring himself cherishing a fun passing game with the 'Ad Astra' star.

In the video, McConaughey is sporting a grey t-shirt and matching pants with a pair of chunky sunglasses. The 'Interstellar' star is seen standing at the balcony holding a football, while he stands by a couple of friends.

The next shot captures Pitt standing in a neighbourhood balcony as he waves and talks to the 'Reign of fire' star.

Pitt throws a beer can to McConaughey, who catches it and then passes over the ball over to the actor in the balcony.

Taking to the caption, the 'Failure to Launch' star captioned his post as, "beer for a ball #superbowlsunday.

Earlier The Hollywood Reporter reported that Doritos debuted a Super Bowl added that starred McConaughey as "flat Matthew."

The Frito-Lay brand booked Matthew McConaughey, Jimmy Kimmel and Mindy Kaling for its "Flat Matthew" take that finds the dimensionally-challenged McConaughey struggling through a variety of scenes due to his slim frame (like blown away while walking a dog) until he gets his hands on a bag of Doritos 3D Crunch. (ANI)

