Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Alaya F is a bubbly person but something recently made the happy-go-lucky girl cry her eyes out at work.

The answer? Contact lenses!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor shared a video documenting her struggle to put contact lenses in her eyes.

As seen in the clip, the actor had a hard time wearing the lenses and ended up with a burning sensation in her tear-filled eyes.

In the caption, she wrote, "I can do many things in life, putting in lenses is definitely not one of them @mehakoberoi can confirm this #TheStruggleIsReal"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca_rleto36k/

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor's upcoming films include 'Freddy' with co-star Kartik Aaryan, along with the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U Turn'. (ANI)

