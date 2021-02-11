Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): American actor Hilary Duff, who is expecting her third baby, recently shared that she's experiencing a common pregnancy pain called sciatica.

The 33-year-old actor took her Instagram story and shared a photo of herself lying in bed. Along with the photo, she wrote, "When the pregnancy sciatica gets ya."

As per E! News, sciatica is a condition that feels like shooting pain down the lower back and legs. It is very common in pregnancy and often develops during the third trimester.

Back in October, Duff announced that she and her husband Matthew Koma are expecting a baby. This will be the 'Lizzie McGuire' alum's third child. The couple welcomed daughter Banks in 2018, and Duff welcomed son Luca with ex Mike Comrie in 2012.

From posting photos of her baby bump to sharing how her kids feel about the new family member, ever since she shared the news of her pregnancy, Duff has detailed several aspects of her journey with fans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)