Los Angeles, Jul 6 (PTI) Actors Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor and Olivia Cooke are set to star in the upcoming movie "Mother's Milk".

The opioid thriller is directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who co-wrote the script with Madison Harrison, reported Variety.

The three lead actors feature in the movie along with Dilone, Hopper Penn, Norm Lewis and Karen Aldridge.

The story follows a journalist who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death.

Together, they confront a world of drugs and corruption in the underbelly of their small city in upstate New York, where they uncover an even darker secret, as per the film's official description.

Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment is producing the feature project alongside Siena Oberman of Artemis Pictures and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

Swank, who won two Oscars for her performances in "Boys Don't Cry" and Clint Eastwood's "Million Dollar Baby", serves as executive producer along with Peter Winther, Brent Stiefel of Votiv Films and Lizzie Friedman, Karen Lauder and Greg Little of Priority Pictures.

"Mother's Milk" recently wrapped production in New York.

