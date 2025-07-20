New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Ace singer Himesh Reshammiya took a momentous pause during his Delhi concert on Saturday evening to pay tribute to the Indian Armed Forces over their successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

He urged the audience at the Indira Gandhi Arena stadium to thank the Jawans for their brave efforts.

"Sab hoga magar humein unhe nahi bhoolna chahiye jinki wajah se aaj hum yahan ek dusre ko mil pa rahe hain. Humare desh ke jawano ko salute hai. Jai Hind. Operation Sindoor zindabad," Himesh Reshammiya expressed.

And then in a moving performance, Himesh Reshammiya crooned the patriotic song 'Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge Aye Watan Tere Liye' from the 1986 film 'Karma'. The Indian tricolour also flashed on the big screen.

The Delhi leg of his Cap Mania Tour, presented by Saregama Live, kickstarted on July 19 and will conclude on July 20.

Last night, a sea of fans gathered together under one roof to witness the magic of Himesh Reshammiya's voice, wearing the customised "HR" caps.

A hilarious yet notable moment during the concert was when Himesh Reshammiya playfully asked the audience if they wanted him to sing "regular" or with his signature nasal style.

"Thoda regular gaaun ya naak se gaaun? (Should I sing normally or from my nose?)," he said, leaving the jam-packed stadium in splits.

Himesh Reshammiya undoubtedly turned Delhi into a nightclub on Saturday.

From 'Tandoori Nights' to 'Hookah Bar', 'Long Drive' and 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja', he sang all his peppy numbers and made Delhiites jump with joy and enthusiasm.

A wave of nostalgia was sparked with his gig as he transported the audience to the early 2000s by singing his hit tracks such as 'Chakna Chakna' and 'Viraaniya' from 'Namastey London'.

He also unleashed his lover boy side at the concert, all thanks to his wife Sonia.

Sonia joined him on stage for a bit and delivered a few lines about love that touched everyone's hearts. The husband and wife shared an adorable hug as well.

Audience also experienced mesmerising "suroors" from the voices of Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar, and Maahi on the first Day of the Delhi leg of the Cap Mania tour, presented by Saregama Live. (ANI)

