Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): Actor Holland Taylor revealed that the secret to her eight-year relationship with Sarah Paulson is the ability to let each other be, reported Page Six.

"I think we each follow our own path so we're not exactly the same," the "Two and a Half Men" alum, 80, told Page Six exclusively at the 2023 Second Stage Theater Fall Gala.

"We do some things separately so everyone gets to be true to what they believe," she continued. "She's much more social, and I like a little bit of alone time, so I have that. She spends some time with friends and not with me, so it's a good balance."

The couple, who started dating in 2015, first drew eyebrows due to their roughly 32-year age difference.

According to Page Six, although the 'American Crime Story' star is unfazed now, there was a time when she was skeptical of bringing her relationship into the spotlight because people warned her that it may negatively affect her career.

"It occurred to me, 'Should I not?' And then I thought, 'Why would I not?'" she recalled to the Edit in 2017. "The fact I'm having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn't know that about me would be like, 'Wait, what?' But then, you know, I did it anyway."

The couple has been public about their mutual admiration and love over the years. In 2021, Paulson celebrated Taylor's birthday by posting a black-and-white portrait on Instagram.

"All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul," she captioned it. "You are, quite simply- everything to me. Here's looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always."

Paulson is currently getting ready to star in a new play on Broadway called 'Appropriate'. The production also features 'Billions' star Corey Stoll, 'The Great' actress Elle Fanning and 'Succession' alum Natalie Gold, reported Page Six. (ANI)

