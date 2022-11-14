Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Superstar Hrithik Roshan has kickstarted the shoot of the film Fighter along with Deepika Padukone.

Taking to social media, Marflix Productions who is producing Fighter shared a picture of Hrithik along with director Siddharth Anand standing in front of a plane.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Suniel Shetty’s Dharavi Bank on MX Player, Andreas Pietschmann’s 1899 on Netflix and Shubham Gaur’s Hostel Daze Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video & More.

"And it begins....," the post read.

Sharing the same post on his Instagram handle, Hrithik expressed his excitement about the shoot, writing, "Right! Let's go."

Also Read | IFFI 2022 in Goa: State CM Pramod Sawant Reviews Preparations for Premier Film Festival.

Being directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to be India's "first aerial action drama."

Hrithik announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

'Fighter' is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)